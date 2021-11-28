DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00035053 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.