Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.47

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1123250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dufry has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

