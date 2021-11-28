DX (Group)’s (DX) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their under review rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £129.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. DX has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn purchased 529,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £95,364.18 ($124,593.91).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

