Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $48.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.51 million to $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $177.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $297.13 million, with estimates ranging from $285.66 million to $308.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

