Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $9.65. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 2,314 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

