EasyFi Price Tops $4.48 on Major Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00007946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00087952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.