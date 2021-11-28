eCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $124.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00102606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.62 or 0.07384264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,178.46 or 0.99976557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,560,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

