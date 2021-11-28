Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

