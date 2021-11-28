Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Electromedical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Electromedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

