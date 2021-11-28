Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEGI traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. 68,535,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,685,016. Eline Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

