Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,861.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,713.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

