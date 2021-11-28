Elite Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 78.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $649.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $662.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.