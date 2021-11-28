Emerald Crypto Hits Market Cap of $490,715.89 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $490,715.89 and approximately $306.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

