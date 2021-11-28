Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.99 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

