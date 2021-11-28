Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,291. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

