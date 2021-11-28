Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.94

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.94 and traded as low as $43.06. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 436 shares traded.

EGHSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

