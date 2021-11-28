EnterCoin Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $147,738.44 and $21.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00235820 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.