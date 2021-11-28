Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

