Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $11,081.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

