Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ERFSF has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $129.75 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

