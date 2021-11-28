Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

