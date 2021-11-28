EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 106.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 208.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 204,122 shares of company stock worth $3,158,620 and have sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.77 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $407.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

