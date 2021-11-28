Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.35 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,388 shares of company stock worth $7,190,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.