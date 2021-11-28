Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on XGN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 22,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 15.07. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.