Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.58

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,440 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.