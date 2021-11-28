Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 9.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

