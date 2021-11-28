Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.74. The firm has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

