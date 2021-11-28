Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report sales of $19.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.31 million and the highest is $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $52.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.99 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. 313,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

