Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the October 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Femasys during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

