Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of -0.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.