Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 598.9% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $60.43 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

