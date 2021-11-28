Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after purchasing an additional 260,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

