Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

FTRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $194,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $4.14 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.