Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Home Depot worth $338,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $402.70 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

