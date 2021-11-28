Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $117,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 63,593 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

