Fifth Third Bancorp Has $101.43 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,187 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $630.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.60. The company has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.