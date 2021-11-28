Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $81,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

