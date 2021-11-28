Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 16,613 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $73,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.58 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.39 and a one year high of $221.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

