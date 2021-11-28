Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,591 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $144,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $202.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.48 and its 200-day moving average is $247.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

