Financial Survey: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JinkoSolar and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 3 1 0 2.00 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.34%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar -0.25% 2.79% 0.69% SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.47 $35.31 million ($3.46) -15.36 SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 5.31 -$20.62 million N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats SkyWater Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.