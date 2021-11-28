Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FRMUF opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

