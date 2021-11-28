First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) Announces Dividend of $0.35 (OTC:FIZN)

First Citizens Bancshares Inc (Tennessee) (OTC:FIZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

OTC:FIZN opened at $73.50 on Friday. First Citizens Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

