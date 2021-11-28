First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 790 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

