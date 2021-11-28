First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.60 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.76 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $374.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

