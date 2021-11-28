First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

