First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

