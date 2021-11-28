First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $3.89 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $360.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.01 and a 52-week high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

