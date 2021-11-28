First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,038 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

