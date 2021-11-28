First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Position Reduced by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.41 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,193 shares of company stock worth $762,310. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

