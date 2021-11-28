First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

